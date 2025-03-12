Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Time to Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
