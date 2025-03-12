Xponential Fitness Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,308% compared to the average daily volume of 741 call options.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 6.3 %

XPOF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 446,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,504. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.