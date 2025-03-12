Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $556.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

