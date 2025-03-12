Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 171,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.01.
Yalla Group Trading Up 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
