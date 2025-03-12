Ycg LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.