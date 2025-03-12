YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 345984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.