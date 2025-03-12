YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.55. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,449,556 shares trading hands.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
