YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.55. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,449,556 shares trading hands.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

