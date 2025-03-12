Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

