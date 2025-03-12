Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
YUEIY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
