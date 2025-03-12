Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for TriMas Earnings

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

TRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $973.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 249,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $5,947,896.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,839.75. This represents a 256.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TriMas by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TriMas by 216.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in TriMas by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

