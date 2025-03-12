Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Yelp Earnings

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,445.88. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $37,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,517. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,368,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,963 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

