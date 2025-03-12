Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for GT Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of GT opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 598,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 842,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

