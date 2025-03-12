ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 519,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 580,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Recommended Stories

