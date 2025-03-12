Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.15. 2,301,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,264,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

