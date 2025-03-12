ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 4,936,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,504. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.