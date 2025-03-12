ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 4,936,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,504. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

