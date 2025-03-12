Zomedica (ZOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

