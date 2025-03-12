Zomedica (ZOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zomedica Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.
Zomedica Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.