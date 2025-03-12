Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.04 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 3.9 %

AWK opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

