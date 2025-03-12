Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 103681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

