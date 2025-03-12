Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 103681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.