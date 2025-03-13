Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.04. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

