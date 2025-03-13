American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 838,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,806,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
American Battery Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Battery Technology
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.