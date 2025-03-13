American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 838,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,806,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology

About American Battery Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 76.5% in the third quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.