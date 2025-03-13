AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 255,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 379,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMTD Digital stock. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMTD Digital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

