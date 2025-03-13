Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.86 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.56 ($0.60). Approximately 78,156,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 21,937,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).
Assura Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.85. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Assura
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.