Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.86 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.56 ($0.60). 78,156,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 21,937,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).
Assura Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.85.
Assura Company Profile
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
