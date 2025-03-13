AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 16,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

AUO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

