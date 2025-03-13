Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.70 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.24). Approximately 277,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 571,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.28).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.09. The firm has a market cap of £329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

