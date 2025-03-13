Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 21.5% – Here’s Why

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

