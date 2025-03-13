Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 90,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 244,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

