Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

BA stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,698,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,123. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.80. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

