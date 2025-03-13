Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Trading Up 6% – What’s Next?

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Bullfrog AI Trading Up 8.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.