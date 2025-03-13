CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.13. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 770,353 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $21,010,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $786,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

