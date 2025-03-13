CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.13. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 770,353 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
