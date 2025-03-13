Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Trading Down 33.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) dropped 33.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 242,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 77,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

