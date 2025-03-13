Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.35. 11,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 9,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

