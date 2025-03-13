Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.24 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.39). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.35), with a volume of 386,418 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of £283.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.28.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

