Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 24,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 19,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.88 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.22.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

