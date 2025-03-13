Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €222.20 ($241.52) and traded as high as €257.70 ($280.11). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €257.30 ($279.67), with a volume of 485,784 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €222.93.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

