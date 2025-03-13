Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Mona Ashiya Sells 83,182 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $4,529,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,680.05. This represents a 29.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $10,974,506.34.

Shares of IRON traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 539,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Disc Medicine by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

