DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $4.93. DLH shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 46,411 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get DLH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DLH

DLH Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $68.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 636,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DLH by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DLH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DLH by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.