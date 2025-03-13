DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 25906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on DNBBY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 0.4 %
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
