Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Elementis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

