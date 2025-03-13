Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 1,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.66% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

