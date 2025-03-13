FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 10,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 16th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

