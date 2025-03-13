Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.77. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

