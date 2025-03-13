Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 14,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

