Head-To-Head Analysis: TerrAscend (TSNDF) versus Its Peers

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 313 256 603 34 2.30

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 51.49%. Given TerrAscend’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.63 TerrAscend Competitors $1.22 billion -$827,419.35 7.49

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s rivals have a beta of -19.60, meaning that their average share price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Summary

TerrAscend beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

