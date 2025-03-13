Head-To-Head Survey: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $86.14 billion 0.03 $41.00 million $0.05 125.00 Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Nextera Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ReNew Energy Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 2.17% 1.75% 0.24% Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Nextera Energy Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

