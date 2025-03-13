Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Hulic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

