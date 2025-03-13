IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 392,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 58,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.