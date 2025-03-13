Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $30.73. 406 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.