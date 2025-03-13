Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,822. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
