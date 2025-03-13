Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Sells 21,059 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 3,318,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,865,761. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

