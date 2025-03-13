Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.70 and last traded at $101.36. Approximately 192,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.